What caused flight delays at Delhi airport? Over 100 flights hit, airlines issue advisory

Around 200 departing flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport are facing delays following a computer glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The disruption was reported on Friday, November 7, after the auto-track system – responsible for generating flight plans – malfunctioned, BBC quoted sources as saying.

Flight operations “are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports Air Traffic Control data,” Airports Authority of India said in a post on X on Friday. “Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays,” it said, adding that work was underway to restore the system at the earliest.