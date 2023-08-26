What caused Tamil Nadu train fire mishap that killed 10 people? Explained1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Train Fire Mishap: At least 10 persons died in a fire in a train compartment in Madurai railway station.
Tamil Nadu Train Fire Mishap: At least 10 persons died after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hour of Saturday. The Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
