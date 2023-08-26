What caused Tamil Nadu train fire mishap that killed 10 people? Explained

Tamil Nadu Train Fire Mishap: At least 10 persons died after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hour of Saturday. The Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to media persons, Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha said, “Today early morning at 5:30 am there was a fire accident in the coach which was halted here at Madurai railway station...They were pilgrims and were traveling from Uttar Pradesh."

"This morning when they tried to make coffee and tried to light the gas stove, there was a cylinder blast. 55 people have been rescued and as of now, we have retrieved nine bodies...Rescue operation is underway…," she told reporters.

The Southern Railway has also issued helpline numbers: 9360552608, and 8015681915 to share the information related to the fire incident and causalities.

What caused Tamil Nadu train fire mishap? The Southern Railway said that the fire was triggered by an “illegally smuggled gas cylinder". In an official statement, Southern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan the fire broke out at 5. 15 am in a private party coach at the Madurai yard and the blaze was put out by 7.15 am.

Railways stated that the passengers in the private party coach had illegally smuggled gas cylinders and this caused the fire. "Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing the fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself," the Railways said in a press release.

“The party coach had started their journey from Lucknow on 17th August. They are scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow by Tino. 16824 Kollam Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri express. And return to Lucknow from there. Any individual can book a party coach using the IRCTC portal. They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinders. The coach is to be used only for transportation purposes," the statement read.

The “party coach" was scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow by Train Number 16824, the Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express and then return to Lucknow from there.

(With inputs from agencies)