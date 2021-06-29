What CCI has to do with economic opportunity

CCI, India’s anti-trust regulator, was set up in 2003. It is guided by the Competition Act, 2002, which seeks to build a robust competitive environment. The competition law protects trade from the vagaries of unfair business practices such as price fixing and ensures the prevalence of fair competition. This Act, which focuses on encouraging competition and business freedom replaced the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act of 1969 that was aimed at curbing monopolies and preventing expansion of firms whose assets were more than ₹100 crore. It is on the lines of anti-trust laws in countries such as the US.