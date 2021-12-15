Leena Nair , who was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, has joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," Nair took to Twitter to say.

"I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world," she added.

Nair has been active on social media prior to her appointment as Chanel's CEO as well.

She has shared several lessons and advice on Instagram with the hashtag #LeenaLifeLessons over the course of the past years.

Here's a look at some of the life lessons from Chanel's new global CEO Leena Nair:

How to build a better world? By making space for others, says Nair.

“I have never been hierarchy conscious. In fact, I would not be standing where I am today if I had not questioned and challenged hierarchy and social norms! Making space for others to use their voices is one thing we can all do to build a better business and a better world," she wrote in a post.

To make your work-life more worthwhile, she advises young people to not wait for the “perfect opportunity" to come along, rather make a space for themselves.

“I truly believe we all must find our Purpose at work. But what happens if your job isn't quite what you want it to be? In the early stages of your career especially, my advice is: don't wait for the perfect job to come along," wrote Nair.

“Take the job you have and start making it the one you want. Put your hand up for extra things, look for problems that you can offer to solve, find the things you are interested in and go for it," she added.

The Chanel global CEO also focuses on finding one's purpose to live a more fulfilling life.

“You’ve got to know what makes you passionate, what makes you happy, what you want to change in the world. Find your purpose and follow it," she said.

In another post, she wrote about how one of the best pieces of advice she ever received was when a college professor told her she would make a "lousy engineer" but had a flair for management.

"So I went away and did my MBA in HR and then I joined Hindustan Unilever's management training," Nair said.

"A sense of purpose means I will always have a guiding star...And when you know and understand what really makes you tick, what really gets you up in the morning, what feels authentic to you, you can achieve great things," she explained.

She tells people that they need to invest their time wisely.

“If you’re the sort of person who likes to try to do everything, you can start to lose focus. By all means, try lots of things out, but I genuinely believe there is a balance to be had," said Nair.

“Don’t waste your energy on something you’re not passionate about or things that aren’t moving you towards your goals," she added.

Further, she credits her career trajectory to the fact that she never said no to “grassroot roles" and says that every experience is critical.

“One of the ways I got to where I am is by putting up my hand for ‘grassroots roles.’ I said, ‘Yes, I will go to a factory to learn how soap is made.’ I was willing to go to places where few of my colleagues would go. These roles they were in were not glamorous, but the experience was critical," she said.

“So my advice is, if you have an opportunity to learn how growth happens in your business, this may be the break that could make the difference in advancing your career," she added.

She also mentioned she was the first woman to work at a factory in Hindustan Unilever and the first woman to work a night shift there. In the factory, she learned many things from production processes to shop-floor ecosystems, but the most important thing she learned was resilience.

Nair, who was heading Unilever's human resources, is due to step into her new role in January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.