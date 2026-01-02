What changes for new FASTag users? NHAI scraps KYV, introduces 4 requirements for passes issued after 1 February

In a landmark move, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) called off Know Your Vehicle (KYV) mandatory requirements needed for activation after procurement of FASTag pass. For all FASTag issuance from 1 February 2026, motorists will no longer face ‘inconvenience and delays’ that come with KYV.

Previously, banks had to conduct KVY verification for all vehicles that were issued FASTags. The move to overhaul the KYV system involving 40 banks that issue FASTags for cars is a significant step forward “to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users,” Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its 1 January press release said.

To ensure that FASTags are correctly mapped to vehicle registration numbers, the KYV system was introduced to prevent preventing misuse and revenue leakage at toll plazas. Customers were required to furnish the following details to complete KYV for FASTag activation:

Registration Certificate (RC) front image.

Registration Certificate back image.

Vehicle image from the front, ensuring that windshield and vehicle number is clearly visible

Vehicle image from any one side, ensuring that the entire vehicle is clearly visible

FASTag pasted on the windshield and a picture snapped from inside the vehicle.

Under the revamped system, existing Class 4 vehicles (including car, jeep and van) with FASTags will no longer require mandatory KYV. In case of complaint, loose or duplicate tags, or mismatches between the vehicle number and the FASTag, the KYV verification will be triggered.

NHAI introduces FASTag pre-activation validation norms for issuer banks Instead of KVY, NHAI introduced pre-activation validation norms for issuer banks by implementing a VAHAN-based validation of FASTag activation, which is mandatory. This eliminates the need for repeated follow-ups with customers after FASTag activation.

“To ensure accuracy, compliance, and system integrity while simplifying the process for users, NHAI has simultaneously strengthened pre-activation validation norms for Issuer Banks,” the ministry said. The Ministry introduced 4 “Strong Pre-Activation Safeguards” which are listed as follows: