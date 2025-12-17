What changes in Delhi to tackle pollution — ‘50% office attendance, fuel curbs, action against below-BS-IV vehicles'

Delhi and its surrounding areas continue to witness darkened skies, with dense smog reducing visibility to nearly zero and worsening air quality. To tackle the menace of pollution, the Delhi government has taken a few measures including 50 per cent office attendance, and fuel curbs for some vehicles.

Today, while hearing a plea on air pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court said the state government can take action against owners using vehicles below the BS-IV (Bharat Stage 4) emission standard in the NCR region.

Modifying its earlier order passed in August, this year, in which the Supreme Court had permitted authorities to only take action on vehicles that are below the BS III (Bharat Stage 3) standard of emissions levels, a bench led by CJI Surya Kant directed that no coercive action be taken against vehicles-owners using vehicles that meet the BS IV standards or are even newer than the once categorised in BS IV, ANI reported.

What changes in Delhi to tackle pollution? Here's a list: 50 per cent office attendance The Delhi government on Wednesday, December 17, directed private offices in the national capital to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent staff. Only 50 per cent employees will be physically present at workplaces. The remaining employees will continue to work from home due to severe pollution.

However, exemptions have been granted in certain areas including public and private health establishments, transport, sanitation and emergency services.

No entry for vehicles below BS-VI emission standard A day ago, on December 16, the Delhi government said only BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi will be permitted to enter the city. Manjinder Sirsa also notified that the measures would not be imposed from Tuesday, but from Thursday, December 18.

Fuel ban for vehicles without valid PUC From December 18, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

On Tuesday, Sirsa said owners have been given one day to comply with the rule. "After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel,” he said.

Automatic number plate recognition and on-ground checks will be conducted to verify PUCC status and emission category of vehicles.