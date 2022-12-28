When it comes to COVID, India has done a brilliant job in handling the crisis period without imposing a very strict lockdown. And China, which is witnessing a massive crisis currently, can learn a lot from its neighbour on how to tackle such a grim situation. IIT Kanpur professor and the man behind the sutra model, Manindra Agrawal said that low immunity makes the situation even worse for the country as ‘50%+ need to be infected before normalisation returns’.

Recently there was news, not officially confirmed, that during first 20 days of December, China had ~25 Cr infections. The calibration I used (actual to reported ratio being 2.5 in March) gives ~50 Cr infections for the same period, the expert said.

He also added, to bring this number down to ~25 Cr, the actual to the detected ratio in March needs to be 1.4. Running our model with this calibration shows less than 30% population immune at present. This makes situation worse for China as another 50%+ need to be infected before normalisation returns!

[Update on China] Recently there was news, not officially confirmed, that during first 20 days of December, China had ~25 Cr infections. The calibration I used (actual to reported ratio being 2.5 in March) gives ~50 Cr infections for the same period. — Manindra Agrawal (@agrawalmanindra) December 28, 2022

What China can learn from India?

Earlier, the expert for a long time criticised China's zero Covid policy.

I have been warned that China is in for a rough period due to its zero-Covid policy. This is the worst time for them -- little natural immunity and little restrictions on movements and further added, “Unfortunately, there seems no long-term solution for Covid except to allow it to spread over all, population. Any, country that did not, like China, is suffering and will continue to. Omicron is extremely infectious and one has to cut off completely from civilization to avoid it."

He also points out that when it comes to Omicron, natural immunity was much superior to vaccine immunity in providing protection against Omicron infection.

And speaking about India in this context, he adds 98% population has a natural immunity owing to which is why Omicron BF.7 won't be a big reason to worry about.

He added, over time, some percentage will lose natural immunity, and it may cause a small ripple, but it is VERY UNLIKELY that a significant rise will occur.