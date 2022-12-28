What China can learn from India about handling Covid crisis? Expert decodes

I have been warned that China is in for a rough period due to its zero-Covid policy. This is the worst time for them -- little natural immunity and little restrictions on movements and further added, “Unfortunately, there seems no long-term solution for Covid except to allow it to spread over all, population. Any, country that did not, like China, is suffering and will continue to. Omicron is extremely infectious and one has to cut off completely from civilization to avoid it."