What could be the reason for RBI's early pause in repo rate when inflation is still high?6 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:09 PM IST
- Inflation still stays above RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. In February 2023, the latest reading of CPI is at 6.44%.
- RBI has factored inflation downward at 5.2% for the fiscal year FY24, while GDP growth is projected at 6.5%.
A "pause" in repo rate is not something unexpected, but it was definitely not expected to happen anytime soon. And yet RBI surprised by keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% on Thursday. This would be the first pause in over a year. Surely, the latest action on key rates comes as a positive move for the economy, but it also comes at a very tricky time when there is fear of recession and inflation still stays above the central bank's upper tolerance limit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×