Also, Rohit Arora, Co-Founder & CEO, Biz2Credit said, "Since the economic uncertainty has increased as well as the chance of US recession after the crisis in mid-size banks in US, RBI is playing safe by not increasing the repo rate which would have increased the cost of money as well as lowered the GDP growth rate. Since OPEC has reduced the oil production leading to oil prices spiking from $70 to $84 it can lead to higher inflation necessitating further rate hikes by fed and RBI. RBI is walking a tightrope as of now as it needs to balance GDP growth against the inflationary pressures which r pretty evident in the economy as of now. In case the oil prices remained hiked and inflation does not come down , RBI has still kept the option open for mid cycle rate hike. The impeding US recession and a looser US labour market should help RBI to buffer against increase repo rates and that's the bet it seems to be taking as now. RBI does not want to do rate hikes in view of slowing global economy and heightened geo political tensions."