What data tells us about anti-incumbency in India

An analysis of electoral data since independence suggests that anti-incumbency is nothing more than a loser’s lament. Voters have rejected and endorsed ruling parties in almost equal measure at the national level, the data shows. At the regional level, there are some states where incumbents have a long history of losing. But equally, there are many others where incumbents have repeatedly won elections over decades. Moreover, these trends are not immutable. Parties ruling for a long time have got the boot even as voters have rewarded incumbents in states where re-election rates have been historically low.