‘What deen are you talking about?’: Owaisi delivers scathing response to Pak’s ‘130 nukes facing New Delhi’ threat

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned the Prime Minister of Pakistan over ‘deen (religion)’, accusing him of acting like the terror group ISIS.

Owaisi, while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Parbhani, said, “…what 'deen' are you talking about?... You have acted like the ISIS,” news agency ANI reported.

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Owaisi said, “Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly.”

“No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about?... You have acted like the ISIS. I want to tell the Prime Minister that if Kashmir is our integral part, then Kashmiris are also our integral part. We cannot doubt the Kashmiris,” the ANI report quoted Owaisi as saying.

Pakistan's ‘nuke threat’ The AIMIM chief was responding to Pakistan's railway minister Hanif Abbasi's ‘130 nukes facing New Delhi’ threat to India. In a video, which went viral on social media since it surfaced on Saturday, Abbasi is seen saying that Pakistan's nukes are not just for show, but for India.

Abbasi was seemingly warning India to be prepared for war for halting the Indus Waters Treaty. He said that Pakistan has kept its ballistic weapons for India and not for display.

“If they (India) stop water, they should be ready for war. Ghori, Shaheen and Ghaznavi are not for display. We have kept them for India. We have not kept 130 atomic weapons for a showpiece. You don't where they are located in Pakistan,” Abbasi was heard saying in one of the videos of the press conference.

Livemint could not verify the claims of Pakistan Rail Minister Hanif Abbasi.

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district which killed 26 people on April 22, India has taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan, holding it responsible for supporting cross-border terrorism.