What did Mumbai Police say about ‘alert’ on Ganesh Visarjan after ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’ threat? Full statement

Mumbai on security alert: A threatening message was sent to Mumbai Traffic Control Room on its official WhatsApp number on Friday, September 5, warning about a series of bomb attacks planned for Ganesh Visarjan, according to a media reports.

Police said, “Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai,” ANI reported.

Adding, that the message threatened to about explosion from 400 kgs of RDX, Mumbai Police stated, "The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated."

Security measures have been increased and investigations are ongoing as 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' is affiliated with a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.