What do India's new labour codes guarantee for women workers? Salary gap, night-time work opportunities — Explained

New Labour Codes: The Ministry of Labour and Employment in an announcement said that the Indian government has implemented four new Labour Codes and rationalised 29 exiting labour laws, with effect from 21 November.
The new codes are — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.
The updates also include measures undertaken especially for women employees in the workforce, across different categories.
The update aims to modernise India's labour laws, which were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s-50s), in an economy and world that was “fundamentally different”, as per the Ministry's statement.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports in a post on X (formerly Twitter), on 21 November said the new labour codes that guarantee dignity for every worker in India. “From today, the new labour codes have been implemented in the country. These reforms are not just ordinary changes, but a major step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the workforce,” he stated.
Adding: “These new labour reforms are an important step towards a self-reliant India and will give new momentum to the goal of a developed India by 2047.”
