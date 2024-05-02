Mint Explainer: What reports about Indian espionage abroad mean for New Delhi

Two new reports have emerged about India’s clandestine operations abroad. A report in the Washington Post named the RAW officer allegedly responsible for handling an operation to assassinate pro-Khalistan figure Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US last year. Then Australia’s ABC News revealed that RAW agents were expelled from that country for espionage in 2020.

Mint takes a closer look at these revelations and their effect on India.

What happened?

Earlier this week the Washington Post published a report providing new details on the Pannun assassination attempt in 2023. Citing unnamed security officials, the report said Vikram Yadav, a RAW official, was responsible for handling the operation to assassinate the Sikh separatist leader on US soil.

It said several US government agencies believe that senior officials including former RAW chief Samant Goel and incumbent National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had knowledge of the operation.

Just days later, Australia’s ABC News reported that RAW officials were expelled from that country for espionage in 2020.

How have various countries reacted to the reports?

India swiftly rejected the Washington Post report. “The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs.

The US government has said little on the matter. "We continue to expect accountability from the government of India based on the results of the Indian inquiry committee's work, and we are regularly working with them and enquiring for additional updates," said a State Department spokesperson.

The Australian government said it does not to comment on intelligence matters.

How has all this affected India?

These reports have revealed details about Indians security agencies that New Delhi would have rather have dealt with behind closed doors. According to some, these reports about Indian espionage, particularly assassination plots, have led to a curtailed access for Indian intelligence agencies in a number of Western nations.

While the Pannun controversy has damaged some of the optics surrounding India’s relationship with America, both countries have expressed their desire to continue strong cooperation. The same is true for Australia.

What happens now?

The Post report said the high-level committee set up by the Indian government to investigate the matter has made little progress. A team of US government officials also met Indian officials recently to discuss the matter. For its part, India has regularly said that investigations are ongoing.