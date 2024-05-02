Mint Explainer: What reports about Indian espionage abroad mean for New Delhi
Summary
- Mint takes a closer look at revelations by the Washington Post and Australia's ABC News, and their effect on India.
Two new reports have emerged about India’s clandestine operations abroad. A report in the Washington Post named the RAW officer allegedly responsible for handling an operation to assassinate pro-Khalistan figure Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US last year. Then Australia’s ABC News revealed that RAW agents were expelled from that country for espionage in 2020.