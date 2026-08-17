'What do they get back?': Shehzad Poonawalla calls to scrap income tax for salaried middle class

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday called for personal income tax on the salaried middle class to be scrapped, arguing that taxpayers are not getting adequate public services in return.

"Middle class earns. Middle class pays. But what does the middle class get back?" Poonawalla said in a post on X, listing "bad roads", "air pollution", "toxic water" and "corruption" among the issues faced by the middle class.

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"Time to AXE THE PERSONAL INCOME TAX for Salaried Middle Class till we get WORLD CLASS FACILITIES," he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Shehzad Poonawalla propose regarding personal income tax for the middle class? ⌵ Shehzad Poonawalla proposed that personal income tax for the salaried middle class be scrapped, arguing that taxpayers do not receive adequate public services in return. 2 Why did Poonawalla call for the abolition of personal income tax? ⌵ Poonawalla called for the abolition of personal income tax because he believes the middle class earns and pays taxes without receiving sufficient benefits, such as good infrastructure and clean water. 3 How did Poonawalla express his concerns about middle class issues? ⌵ Poonawalla expressed his concerns by highlighting issues like bad roads, air pollution, toxic water, and corruption that he believes the middle class faces despite paying taxes. 4 Should the BJP consider Poonawalla's request to abolish personal income tax? ⌵ Whether the BJP should consider Poonawalla's request depends on their evaluation of the public services provided to the middle class and their political strategy. 5 What other reasons did Poonawalla give for his resignation from the BJP? ⌵ Poonawalla cited pressing financial and personal circumstances as reasons for his resignation from the BJP, along with tensions involving certain individuals within the party.

Also Read | Shehzad Poonawalla urges BJP to accept resignation, cites personal reasons

Poonawalla resigns from BJP Poonawalla's remarks came on the same day he announced his resignation from all positions and primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing "pressing financial and personal circumstances".

He said he had submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and requested him to accept it. Poonawalla had initially offered to resign unconditionally on July 30 but said the party had asked him to reconsider his decision.

"After long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," Poonawalla said in his resignation letter, according to PTI.

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He said events involving certain individuals, about whom he had previously informed the party leadership, had reinforced his decision.

Poonawalla also said he would move to the private sector but would continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's vision and work wherever possible.

Also Read | Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP? What we know

'Leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti' "Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti or Vichar," he said.

He thanked Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Nabin and other senior BJP leaders, as well as the "Sangh Parivaar", for their "guidance, love, respect".

"In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non-dynast, even be possible," Poonawalla said.

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His resignation came after he changed his X bio on July 31, removing references to the BJP, which had triggered speculation about his possible departure. There was no official confirmation from the party at the time.

Poonawalla joined the BJP in December 2017 after quitting the Congress.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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