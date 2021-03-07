What does a surge in GST revenue say about recovery?

Normalization of the economy, aided by a corona curve that India managed to flatten since its mid-September peak. India’s lockdown to contain covid infections was as harsh as it was abrupt, snapping off supply chains. The economic seizure was felt most acutely in April, when GST revenue slumped to ₹32,172 crore, about a third of the previous two months. Since then, it has been trending higher as covid-appropriate behaviour allowed shops, markets and factories to resume operations, boosting demand for goods and services. Stringent steps against fake invoicing to claim input-tax credit also boosted collections.