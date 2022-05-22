What does India’s inequality report card have to say?

As per Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2019-20, the top 1% earns almost thrice as much as the bottom 10%. It also states that top 10% earn more than 30% of total income, while bottom 50% hold about 22% of the total income. While the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) has seen a rise from 49.8% in 2017-18 to 53.5% in 2019-20, female LFPR still remains low and has increased from 23.3% to 30% in the same period. Also, a worrisome 85.9% of people from rural areas and 80% from urban areas are not covered under health schemes, and household income and savings remain the chief financing source.