The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a new video on their Instagram handle that attempts to introduce us to the center of the Milky Way.

The video, which now has all of NASA's followers in awe, contains a clip that was made by converting astronomical data collected by different space telescopes into sounds.

“Space sound. Celebrate #InternationalMusicDay by exploring sonifications. Scientists interpret data from images by representing them in sound, creating some beautiful cosmic music! This sonification of the Milky Way's center combines data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, and @nasachandraxray (sic)," wrote NASA, sharing the video.

In the next few lines, the space body shared more information regarding the sound.

“The light of objects located towards the top of the image is pitched higher, while the intensity of the light controls the volume. Stars and compact sources are converted to individual notes while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone.," they said.

“A crescendo happens at the lower right of the image – this is where the 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy resides, and where the clouds of gas and dust are the brightest," NASA added.

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“This is physics mastery," wrote one person. “Divine sounds," wrote another some others called NASA “genius".

