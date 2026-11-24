Owning a home does not always mean that monthly expenses are low. A couple living in Noida has revealed that they spend around ₹1.25 lakh every month, even though they own their house and do not have to pay rent.

The couple shared a video on Instagram explaining their monthly expenses. Their spending includes groceries, household help, gym memberships, grooming, food and travel.

The expense breakdown has started a discussion on social media, with many people questioning how a couple can spend so much every month without paying rent.

Groceries cost ₹ 30,000, grooming costs ₹ 20,000 According to the couple, groceries are their biggest monthly expense at ₹30,000.

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They also spend around ₹20,000 on grooming. Their gym memberships and Pilates classes cost another ₹15,000 every month. Supplements such as protein powder and multivitamins add ₹15,000 to their expenses.

The couple said they spend around ₹30,000 on groceries every month and another ₹20,000 on grooming. Their gym and Pilates sessions cost ₹15,000, while supplements add another ₹15,000 to their monthly expenses.

They also pay ₹10,000 for household help and spend another ₹10,000 on eating out. Home maintenance costs them ₹8,000, while electricity bills come to around ₹5,000. Internet, mobile and OTT subscriptions together cost ₹6,000. Their monthly commute expenses are between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000.

Together, these expenses add up to around ₹1.25 lakh every month.

The couple also spends ₹10,000 on household help, which includes cooking and cleaning. Their electricity bill is around ₹5,000, while home maintenance costs them another ₹8,000.

They spend ₹6,000 on internet, mobile bills and OTT subscriptions. Travelling to work costs them between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000 every month.

Renting a home could push expenses to ₹ 1.75 lakh The couple also explained how much more they would have to spend if they did not own their home.

According to them, renting a similar 3BHK flat in their area would cost around ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 every month.

This could take their total monthly expenses from ₹1.25 lakh to nearly ₹1.75 lakh.

Their video has received mixed reactions online. Some people questioned the ₹30,000 grocery budget, while others were surprised by the ₹20,000 spent on grooming.

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Some users also pointed out that spending ₹15,000 on gym memberships and another ₹15,000 on supplements was a personal choice rather than a necessary monthly expense.

Others said that the couple's spending showed how expensive certain lifestyles can become in a city like Noida.