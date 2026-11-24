Owning a home does not always mean that monthly expenses are low. A couple living in Noida has revealed that they spend around ₹1.25 lakh every month, even though they own their house and do not have to pay rent.

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The couple shared a video on Instagram explaining their monthly expenses. Their spending includes groceries, household help, gym memberships, grooming, food and travel.

The expense breakdown has started a discussion on social media, with many people questioning how a couple can spend so much every month without paying rent.

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Groceries cost ₹ 30,000, grooming costs ₹ 20,000 According to the couple, groceries are their biggest monthly expense at ₹30,000.

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They also spend around ₹20,000 on grooming. Their gym memberships and Pilates classes cost another ₹15,000 every month. Supplements such as protein powder and multivitamins add ₹15,000 to their expenses.

The couple said they spend around ₹30,000 on groceries every month and another ₹20,000 on grooming. Their gym and Pilates sessions cost ₹15,000, while supplements add another ₹15,000 to their monthly expenses.

They also pay ₹10,000 for household help and spend another ₹10,000 on eating out. Home maintenance costs them ₹8,000, while electricity bills come to around ₹5,000. Internet, mobile and OTT subscriptions together cost ₹6,000. Their monthly commute expenses are between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000.

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Together, these expenses add up to around ₹1.25 lakh every month.

The couple also spends ₹10,000 on household help, which includes cooking and cleaning. Their electricity bill is around ₹5,000, while home maintenance costs them another ₹8,000.

They spend ₹6,000 on internet, mobile bills and OTT subscriptions. Travelling to work costs them between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000 every month.

Renting a home could push expenses to ₹ 1.75 lakh The couple also explained how much more they would have to spend if they did not own their home.

According to them, renting a similar 3BHK flat in their area would cost around ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 every month.

This could take their total monthly expenses from ₹1.25 lakh to nearly ₹1.75 lakh.

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Their video has received mixed reactions online. Some people questioned the ₹30,000 grocery budget, while others were surprised by the ₹20,000 spent on grooming.

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Some users also pointed out that spending ₹15,000 on gym memberships and another ₹15,000 on supplements was a personal choice rather than a necessary monthly expense.

Others said that the couple's spending showed how expensive certain lifestyles can become in a city like Noida.

The couple's video has also started a wider discussion about monthly expenses in Indian cities. Even without rent or home loan payments, costs such as food, fitness, personal care and household help can take up a large part of a family's income.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.