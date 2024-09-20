What does EY India Chairman say amid government probe into employee death?

EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani expressed regret for not attending the 26-year-old employee's funeral, whose death is alleged to be the stress caused by work, reported the news agency PTI on Friday.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Sep 2024, 03:11 PM IST
EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said that he will not rest until he achieves the goal of a harmonious workplace.
EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said that he will not rest until he achieves the goal of a harmonious workplace. (AFP)

Ernst & Young (EY) India Chairman Rajiv Memani has expressed regret for not attending the 26-year-old employee's funeral, whose death is alleged to have been caused by the stress at work, news agency PTI reported on Friday, September 20.

As per the report, Memani will not rest until he achieves the goal of a harmonious workplace.

Also Read | EY ex-employees share experience: ’Rotten organisation’, 17-18 hours of work

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant who worked in EY's Pune office for four months, died in July. According to her mother, Anita Augustine's letter to Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anna was overworked with a “backbreaking” load as a new employee that affected her “physically, emotionally, and mentally,” the report said.

The Ministry of Labour has stepped in and said that they will start an investigation into the work environment at EY, according to the agency report.

Also Read | EY employee death: Harsh Goenka shares 6 tips to build healthy workplace culture

Memani posted on LinkedIn that he was “deeply saddened” by the death, and as a father, he said he could only imagine the grief of the family.

“I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives,” said Memani, as quoted in the report. “I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna's funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again,” he said.

Also Read | Labour Ministry to probe employee death; EY Chairman says ‘well-being of…’

With the incident gaining momentum on social media, he said that he was aware that people have been commenting on some of EY's work practices. “It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace, and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people,” said Memani. The Chairman affirmed that his top priority is to achieve this objective. 

“I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished,” said Memani, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWhat does EY India Chairman say amid government probe into employee death?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.6 (1.74%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:41 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    513.85
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.65 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,849.95
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    153.9 (9.07%)

    RITES

    372.00
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    30.77 (9.02%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)

    Tube Investments Of India

    4,310.65
    03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    330.45 (8.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.