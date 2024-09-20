What does EY India Chairman say amid government probe into employee death?

EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani expressed regret for not attending the 26-year-old employee's funeral, whose death is alleged to be the stress caused by work, reported the news agency PTI on Friday.

Ernst & Young (EY) India Chairman Rajiv Memani has expressed regret for not attending the 26-year-old employee's funeral, whose death is alleged to have been caused by the stress at work, news agency PTI reported on Friday, September 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, Memani will not rest until he achieves the goal of a harmonious workplace.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant who worked in EY's Pune office for four months, died in July. According to her mother, Anita Augustine's letter to Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anna was overworked with a “backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her “physically, emotionally, and mentally," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Labour has stepped in and said that they will start an investigation into the work environment at EY, according to the agency report.

Memani posted on LinkedIn that he was “deeply saddened" by the death, and as a father, he said he could only imagine the grief of the family.

“I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives," said Memani, as quoted in the report. “I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna's funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the incident gaining momentum on social media, he said that he was aware that people have been commenting on some of EY's work practices. “It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace, and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people," said Memani. The Chairman affirmed that his top priority is to achieve this objective.

“I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," said Memani, according to the report.