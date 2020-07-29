New Delhi: No, your child’s English medium school is not shifting to regional language books.

In a segment called ‘multi-lingualism, and power of language’, the new National Education Policy (NEP) says “wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language".

Thereafter, the home/local language shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible. This will be followed by both public and private schools.

All languages will be taught in an enjoyable and interactive style and states may enter into bilateral agreements to hire teachers from each other, the HRD Ministry said.

“The three-language learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of the students, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India".

“Efforts to prepare high-quality bilingual textbooks and teaching-learning materials for science and mathematics, so that students are enabled to think and speak about the two subjects both in their home language/mother tongue and in English," it underlined.

The new policy says, Indian Sign Language will be standardized across the country, and National and State curriculum materials developed, for use by students with hearing impairment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via