The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed India’s first court-approved “passive euthanasia”, permitting the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over a decade after a severe brain injury in 2013.
What does the SC verdict allowing passive euthanasia mean for India?
