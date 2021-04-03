What drives Gig workers at workspace?

NEW DELHI: It’s not about stability or annual appraisal, but the income and work assurance that drive gig and platform workers.

For at least 46% of gig drivers, income is the key driver of jobs and for non-gig workers, it is 38%. Timely and assured payment is other the driving force for these flexible workers, according to a recent survey by consulting firm BCG and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

“A regular job is often associated with working for corporations or in government offices with fixed work hours, paid time-off and a steady or predictable income that gets paid out at the end of every month. The day-to-day lives of gig workers seldom fit into such definitions, differing from non-gig workers on four key aspects: demographic profile, work and earning patterns, job triggers (motivations and reasons for taking-up gig work), and job drivers -- monetary and non-monetary benefits of gig work," the survey showed.

Work assurance to sustain household expenses is not a big driver for gigs as much as it is for non-gig or regular workers. It means, unlike regular salaried employees, this category of workers are not the primary bread winners of their families.

“In comparison, non-gig workers are primarily driven by job stability, prospect of regular salary increments, as well as the softer aspects related to learning, personality development and social validation, according to the survey.

Gig workers prefer benefits that can potentially help save money in short term, travel allowance and children's education benefits, or for long-term benefits such as medical insurance, life insurance and low- interest credit. But for such benefits, they are willing to contribute up-to a maximum of three percent of their monthly income.

Industry estimate shows that India is now home to around eight million such workers, following more acceptance after the covid-19 outbreak, which led to job losses and new working conditions.

Post-pandemic gig work has been gradually gaining acceptance in the labour market, indicating growing flexibility. India’s new labour codes have also taken note of India’s gig economy and promise to provide social security benefits to contract workers.

