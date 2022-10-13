What e-passbook facility offers for PPF, Sukanya Samridhi, other small savings schemes account holders2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- e-passbook facility can be accessed by small savings schemes account holder through the registered mobile number
Now, Post Office Small Savings account customers will be able to access their account information from anywhere, and even without access to net banking or mobile banking. This is possible due to the introduction of the e-passbook feature.
“The competent authority has decided to introduce e-Passbook facility w.e.f. 12.10.2022 in order to provide simplified and enhanced digital facilities to National (Small) Savings Schemes account holders," read a notification of Department of Post.
With introduction of the facility, Post Office Small Savings customers will be able to access the account details anytime, anywhere and without the need of having Net Banking or the Mobile Banking access. e-Passbook facility can be accessed by an account holder through the registered mobile number. The service will be available free of cost, the notification said.
1) Balance lnquiry: - ln this option, user can view balance of all National savings Scheme accounts.
2) Mini statement: - Mini statement will be available for Po Savings Account (POSA), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) to start with and will be extended to other schemes in a phased manner' Last 10 transactions will be displayed and mini statement can be downloaded in Pdf format.
3) Full statement: Full statement will be made available in a phased manner. Customer will be able to generate account statement for specified date range.
-Click on e-Passbook link provided on www.indiapost.gov.in or www.ippbonline.com.
-Enter mobile number and CAPTCHA ) Login ) Enter OTP ) Submit
- Select e-Passbook
-Select Scheme Type, Enter account number, registered mobile number and CAPTCHA ) Continue ) Enter OTP ) Verify
-Select option
(a) Balance Enquiry
(b) Mini Statement
(c) Full Statement
Balance or Mini Statement or Full statement will be displayed based on the service chosen by customer. Mini Statement and Full statement can also be downloaded if required.
lf the entered mobile number is not linked with the account, system will throw appropriate error message. ln such cases account holders are requested to link mobile number to their accounts by visiting the post office where the account stands.
