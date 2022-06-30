What employee attrition, hiring indicate about health of Indian IT companies

Investor focus has shifted to a potential demand slowdown, while IT companies are dealing with a separate challenge i.e. talent shortage to meet demand
IT companies are expanding talent pools largely through freshers though they take time before they get into production. In the interim, mid-cycle compensation revision and retention bonuses are common. Onsite attrition is also high across companies. Brokerage and research firm Kotak expects 20%+ attrition across companies as they deal with talent crunch in a buoyant demand environment.
Attrition rates have been high across IT companies through the last few quarters as demand for technology talent with digital skills continued to outstrip supply with increasing labor costs. With rising demand, attracting talent, training, and retention gained paramount importance.
Investor focus has shifted to a potential demand slowdown, while IT companies are dealing with a separate challenge i.e. talent shortage to meet demand. Companies are incurring high talent retention costs (retention bonus, out-of-cycle wage revision etc.). The challenge exists, in India as well as onsite. e. This pressure will seep into margins.
Hiring is considered to be a good proxy on demand and will receive attention. Hiring has been strong over the past few quarters. India's top Indian IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys hired in record numbers in FY22.
Companies were hoping for price increase to offset high salary inflation. They have secured some level of revision though not enough to offset wage inflation. Securing price increase in the second half could become challenging. For now, a more reasonable assumption will be stable pricing rather than a view of pricing increase, the report said.
“We expect divergent performance across companies on a sequential basis due to seasonal factors, while yoy growth will be strong. Margins remain pressured as companies deal with elevated attrition resulting in high retention costs and increase in travel and discretionary expenses," Kotak's report on Indian IT services added.
It believes that Infosys and TCS will perform well but many others face risk of growth downgrades. IT stocks have corrected and already build in slowdown in spending, however, a recessionary environment is not fully captured in stock prices, as per the report.
“Growth on yoy basis will be strong across the board and range from 2-4.5% for Tier 1 and 3-5% for mid-tier category. On a sequential basis, performance will vary depending on seasonal factors and certain amount of portfolio stress," it added.
