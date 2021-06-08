What explains the sudden U-turn of central govt on covid vaccine policy

This thinking makes sense in a free market where anyone with the right amount of capital and drive can enter the market where prices have gone up thanks to a supply problem and increase supply and drive down costs. This is precisely what happened when it came to masks when the first wave of covid was spreading through the country. Prices first went up as masks disappeared from the market, and then they gradually came down, as more manufacturers entered the market attracted by the higher price. This led to an increased supply, and masks are now available for a reasonable price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}