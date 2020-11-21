What explains the turnaround in corporate profit growth from -15% to 4%?

India's Covid peak (of the first wave at least) is over and economic recovery is surprising on the upside. Some of the high frequency indicators have been trending positive for some time and now the commentary from corporates are confirming the same. As a result, after a cut in profit forecast for the BSE 200 companies of around 15% since the beginning of the lockdown, the estimates have looked up by 4% since the bottom in July. And there could be more to come in the second half of the year. As you can notice, the focus is on next fiscal year and not the current year which has been impacted more sharply but is also seeing a recovery.