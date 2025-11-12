What family members of Dr Shaheen Sayeed revealed on links with Delhi blast; ex-husband says ‘she wanted to go abroad’

In the wake of the Delhi car blast, in-depth investigations have revealed an interstate connection and a link to the Faridabad terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed, after the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort shocked the nation. Dr Shaheen Sayeed, one of the accused in the recovery of explosive chemicals from Faridabad on Monday, is under the scanner.

Initial probe revealed that Dr Shaheen allegedly led the banned organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed's women recruitment wing in India. As per a PTI report, she headed the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the group's female wing. Kanpur Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar on Wednesday said that Dr Shaheen worked as a lecturer in the Pharmacology Department at JSM College.

Describing Dr Shaheen's profession, Ashutosh Kumar said, “She taught students, and during that time, what were her activities, where did she go, whom did she talk to, is being investigated?... The names that we suspect, and those whose names came up in previous riots, are being investigated.”

Elaborating that the probe agencies are digging deeper to obtain information, he said, “It's possible they have any terrorist connections,” adding, “She (Shaheen) is a person of interest to us, and all information about her is being reported.”

Dr Shaheen's ex-husband reacts on her links with terrorist activities Ex-husband of Shaheen, Dr Hayat Zafar, who lives in UP's Kanpur and is one of the suspects in the Delhi blast, said, “We were married and were living peacefully. We had two children. There was no problem of any kind... I had no information (that she had a connection with terrorists),” ANI reported.

According to Dr Hayat Zafar, the two married 9 years ago but separated because “she wanted to go abroad.”

Father of Shaheen reacts on alleged links with Delhi blast Father of Shaheen, also one of the suspects, said, “My house has been searched. They found nothing. I will not tell anything anymore, even if you bring a court order... I don't want to say anything.”

Brother of Dr Shaheen says sister was ‘really well educated’ Brother of Dr Shaheen, Mohammad Shoaib, who lives in UP's Lucknow and is one of the suspects in the Delhi blast, said, “I know only how much is being shown in the media...It is being said that she was involved (in the Delhi blast), only the agencies know what they know.”

He added, “She got really well educated and started living separately. I could not study that much and I stayed here...I still cannot believe this.”

Link of Faridabad terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed with Delhi Blast Now all eyes are on the “accidentally triggered” and hastily assembled explosive device that caused the 10 November blast. It is alleged that the explosion near Lal Quila metro station gate number 1 was a decision made in panic after the security forces busted a terror module in Haryana. The authorities have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was allegedly driving the slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the traffic signal on that fateful day.

The explosion claimed nearly 13 lives and caused injuries to many others. It is alleged that the blast followed hours after the discovery of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.