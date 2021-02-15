What global food price rally will mean for India

According to the FAO, cereal prices rose by 7% in January over the previous month, led by international maize prices, which soared 42.3% above their level a year ago, buoyed in part by purchases by China and lower-than-expected US production. While vegetable oil prices in January were at their highest levels since May 2012, sugar prices rose by 8% over the previous month and are now at their highest level since May 2017. In comparison, dairy prices surged 7% higher year-on-year, while meat prices were still lower in January compared to last year’s levels.