‘Masterclass’: What global media said on PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting, his negotiation skills

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: During his two-day visit to the United States and meeting with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a mega bilateral trade agreement, with both nations agreeing to boost India-US trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The trade deal announcement came hours after Trump threatened to impose reciprocal duties on India, calling the country a “tariff king”. Modi and Trump’s willingness to boost bilateral trade after the meeting have raised hopes of possible concessions of duties from both sides.

In a press conference after the meeting, Donald Trump called PM Modi a “much better negotiator” than himself. Trump is known around the world for his deal-making skills.

World media assesses Modi-Trump talks The bilateral meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump attracted attention from the global media, with significant publications reporting extensively on the talks and analysing key announcements.

News agency Reuters focussed on the trade talks, leading its coverage with the headline Denouncing India tariffs, Trump agrees to trade talks.The article focussed on Trump’s longstanding issues with India’s tariff rates. It called PM Modi’s intention to impose higher tariffs on US defence equipment “aspirational”.

The Associated Press, which was barred from attending the press conference, highlighted the US President’s criticism regarding India’s import duty.

The Financial Times highlighted US’ interest in strengthening military ties with India that can result in the sale of F-35 fighter jets under a 10-year defence cooperation plan.

Meanwhile, news agency Bloomberg focussed on India’s interest in importing oil and gas from the US, in order to bring down the trade gap between the two countries in favour of New Delhi.

Global media’s view on Trump-Modi meet Reuters criticised the lack of talks between the two leaders on the topic of human rights. The media house put both leaders under fire for overlooking concerns like democratic values and press freedom.

BBC analysed that the meeting was more symbolic than substantive, given that there was little progress on trade disputes between the two countries. It however acknowledged that both Modi and Trump used the meeting as an opportunity to reiterate their shared interests and strategic relations.

News agency AFP said that the meeting was part of a larger strategy of the US to counter the growing influence of China on the Indian subcontinent. The agency further highlighted the little trade dispute progress amid a strong rhetoric.

CNN’s senior journalist in a post on X praised the way in which Modi dealt with Trump, especially hours after his announcement of reciprocal tax.

"I think we have now seen, first with Japanese prime minister Ishiba's very positive meeting with Trump, and now what apparently is a very positive meeting with Trump and prime minister Narendra Modi - this is a masterclass for other leaders around the world to know how to walk into a negotiation with President Trump,” he said.

