OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination: What govt’s unique Co-WIN platform missed in the making?
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app (Reuters)
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app (Reuters)

Covid vaccination: What govt’s unique Co-WIN platform missed in the making?

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:39 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Technology experts say the platform may miss significant data regarding vaccines and beneficiaries as it can only track from a state's central warehouse to the last mile
  • Moreover, Co-WIN does not have any known capability to handle the data, which is genuinely needed during the pandemic

The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country continued to face issues in several states even on the fourth day of covid-19 vaccination.

While West Bengal’s vaccination drive suffered on Tuesday missing the target of vaccinating beneficiaries, the central government had to make an amendment in the platform to ensure smooth vaccination drive in Punjab. “The Co-WIN app has been facing issues for last two days. We could have added only 100 beneficiaries in the system. We couldn’t not vaccinate all the 100 people because either some didn’t want to be vaccinated, or they were unwell or didn’t turn up due to personal reasons," Husan Lal, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare, Punjab told Mint.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed a Central multi-disciplinary team to Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep reports its first covid-19 case

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

India announces supply of Covid vaccines to 6 countries under grant assistance

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST
Top investors and developers are looking to buy out shopping malls and land to expand their retail realty portfolios on the back of urban India’s consumption story. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Urban India raises focus on savings, cuts down luxury expenses due to covid-19: Report

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
A staff member of the UZ Brussels University Hospital holds a vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses

3 min read . 09:01 PM IST

“We reported these problems to the union health ministry. There has been an amendment in the platform after which we can add a new session in which a vaccinator can add 100 more beneficiaries. Now the system is working fine," he said. In the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital New Delhi, the officials faced similar problems. The hospital on Monday, had to take several healthcare workers on a walk-in basis that eventually scaled up the number more than the target.

"There were some glitches in the Co-WIN that have now been resolved. We are continuously working on the portal," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank.

The technology experts have said that the platform may miss significant data regarding vaccines and beneficiaries as it can only track from a state's central warehouse to the last mile but not from manufacturers to the last mile. “An end-to-end tracking and traceability of the vaccine doses, right from the manufacturing location until the citizens are vaccinated is essential in making the world’s biggest vaccination drive a success. The program has to be live tracked and traced at every step of the way," said Prem Sharma, CEO and founder of DaytoDay health, a health-tech start up.

“Tracking shots on the first day to the next round on the 21st day would be critical for data management, analytics and avoiding lapses. Additionally, tracking and tracing is important to ensure quality and safety and eliminate black marketing and counterfeiting," said Sharma.

Moreover, CoWin does not have any known capability to handle product verifications, returns, resales and recalls compromising the data which is genuinely needed during the pandemic.

The technology experts have said that however the platform is good but the Co-WIN ecosystem needs to incorporate a stronger Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ecosystem for the platform to work robustly and efficiently. “To build scale, the government should look at third-party service providers to incorporate their efficacies and build a dynamic product that enriches the customer experience, while smoothly delivering on its purpose," said Sharma.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout