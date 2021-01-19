Covid vaccination: What govt’s unique Co-WIN platform missed in the making?

The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network ( Co-WIN ) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country continued to face issues in several states even on the fourth day of covid-19 vaccination.

While West Bengal’s vaccination drive suffered on Tuesday missing the target of vaccinating beneficiaries, the central government had to make an amendment in the platform to ensure smooth vaccination drive in Punjab. “The Co-WIN app has been facing issues for last two days. We could have added only 100 beneficiaries in the system. We couldn’t not vaccinate all the 100 people because either some didn’t want to be vaccinated, or they were unwell or didn’t turn up due to personal reasons," Husan Lal, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare, Punjab told Mint.

“We reported these problems to the union health ministry. There has been an amendment in the platform after which we can add a new session in which a vaccinator can add 100 more beneficiaries. Now the system is working fine," he said. In the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital New Delhi, the officials faced similar problems. The hospital on Monday, had to take several healthcare workers on a walk-in basis that eventually scaled up the number more than the target.

"There were some glitches in the Co-WIN that have now been resolved. We are continuously working on the portal," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank.

The technology experts have said that the platform may miss significant data regarding vaccines and beneficiaries as it can only track from a state's central warehouse to the last mile but not from manufacturers to the last mile. “An end-to-end tracking and traceability of the vaccine doses, right from the manufacturing location until the citizens are vaccinated is essential in making the world’s biggest vaccination drive a success. The program has to be live tracked and traced at every step of the way," said Prem Sharma, CEO and founder of DaytoDay health, a health-tech start up.

“Tracking shots on the first day to the next round on the 21st day would be critical for data management, analytics and avoiding lapses. Additionally, tracking and tracing is important to ensure quality and safety and eliminate black marketing and counterfeiting," said Sharma.

Moreover, CoWin does not have any known capability to handle product verifications, returns, resales and recalls compromising the data which is genuinely needed during the pandemic.

The technology experts have said that however the platform is good but the Co-WIN ecosystem needs to incorporate a stronger Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ecosystem for the platform to work robustly and efficiently. “To build scale, the government should look at third-party service providers to incorporate their efficacies and build a dynamic product that enriches the customer experience, while smoothly delivering on its purpose," said Sharma.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.