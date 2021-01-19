Covid vaccination: What govt’s unique Co-WIN platform missed in the making?

The technology experts have said that the platform may miss significant data regarding vaccines and beneficiaries as it can only track from a state's central warehouse to the last mile but not from manufacturers to the last mile. “An end-to-end tracking and traceability of the vaccine doses, right from the manufacturing location until the citizens are vaccinated is essential in making the world’s biggest vaccination drive a success. The program has to be live tracked and traced at every step of the way," said Prem Sharma, CEO and founder of DaytoDay health, a health-tech start up.