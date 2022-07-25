Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi have announced that they plan to provide cash incentive to farmers in the border state for not burning stubble and have requested the Centre to share the cost, according to officials. This development comes in the wake of paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana being a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital during the months of October and November. It is important to note that the farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato. Apparently, Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually.