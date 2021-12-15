Days after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award, Group Captain Varun Singh had conveyed to the students of his school a message of hope for their future.

"It is ok to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it's an amazing achievement and must be applauded," Singh wrote in a letter for the students of Army Public School, Chandimandir.

"However, if you don't, do not think that you are meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life," he added.

Singh told students to find their calling. “It could be art, music, graphic design. literature etc. Whatever you work towards, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed thinking I could have put in more effort," he said.

The air warrior said he was an average student and barely scored first division in class 12, but had a passion for aeroplanes and aviation.

"I write to you filled with a sense of pride and humility. On August 15 this year, I was awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President of India in recognition of an act of gallantry on October 12, 2020," he said.

"I credit this prestigious award to all those I have been associated with over the years in school, NDA and thereafter the Air Force, as I firmly believe that my actions that day were a result of the grooming and mentoring by my teachers. instructors and peers over the years," Group Captain Singh said.

The Group Captain said he was not trying to blow his own trumpet or writing with a desire to seek a pat on the back, and that he wanted to let the children know a few of his life's experiences that may help them in future.

"I was a very average student who barely scored first division in 12 class. Even though I was made the Discipline Prefect in 12th I was equally average even in sports and other co-curricular activities. But I had a passion for airplanes and aviation," he wrote.

Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed the technical snag during a sortie last year.

His father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh had served in the Army Air Defence (AAD).

The air warrior succumbed to injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning a week after sustaining serious injuries in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel. Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the 8 December crash.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Singh and said that the latter's rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers also condoled the Group Captain's demise.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said," Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief."

