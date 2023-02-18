What GST Council meet is debating today

The Council is expected to consider proposals made by a group of ministers regarding the setting up of GST appellate tribunals across the country. These tribunals are expected to offer a platform for businesses to find a resolution for their disputes, including those related to tax refunds, without having to go to High Courts. As per the idea being discussed, these tribunals will have one judicial member and one technical member either from the centre or the states.

