Made in Heaven Season 1 proved to be a gripping tale of love, secrets and self-discovery. With its stellar cast and intricate plotlines, the show left audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the captivating journey of Tara (played by (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (played by Arjun Mathur).

The entangled lives of Tara and Karan were a rollercoaster of emotional dilemmas, all played out against the backdrop of lavish weddings. Now that Made in Heaven Season 2 is coming after four years, here is what happened in Season 1.

What happened in Made in Heaven Season 1

Tara and Karan are at the helm of a wedding planning agency named Made in Heaven. Tara is married to Adil (played by Jim Sarbh), a prosperous scion hailing from South Delhi, adorned with substantial ancestral riches.

As the episodes unfold, Made in Heaven steadily cements its reputation as a distinguished agency, building its name with each successive wedding it orchestrates.

Tara's world takes an unexpected turn after a tragic car accident involving Faiza Naqvi (played by Kalki Koechlin) leaves her fighting for life. Amid the chaos, a shocking truth unravels - the affair between Faiza and Adil.

Amid this turmoil, Tara faces a heart-wrenching choice: to expose the affair or to save Faiza. Adil confronts Naqvi, leading to a poignant and intense moment in the series.

Meanwhile, Karan's life takes an unexpected dive into controversy. His landlord Ramesh Gupta (played by Vinay Pathak), harbouring his own secrets, captures an intimate moment between Karan and his partner on camera. This sparks a chain of events, including Karan's arrest and an unsettling encounter with a police officer.

As the truth unfurls, it's revealed that Gupta has been concealing his own truth – he is gay, a revelation that changes the course of Karan's legal battle.

However, Karan finds himself behind bars for a brief period, enduring a distressing ordeal where he becomes a victim of sexual assault at the hands of a police officer. Eventually, Tara's efforts bear fruit as she secures his release from the confines of prison.

Tara's journey takes a self-reflective turn as she confronts her own past deceit. Admitting to manipulating her connection with Adil for personal gain, Tara grapples with guilt and consequences. As Karan reconnects with an old friend Nawab (played by Vikrant Massey) his journey brings back memories of denial and self-discovery, culminating in an unexpected twist.

Amid these personal struggles, Tara and Karan find out a horrifying attack by extremists against their workplace, which puts them face to face with a reality they've long avoided. With Tara and Karan sharing laughter echoes their misadventures, Season 1 concludes on a cheerful note.

Made in Heaven: Other notable characters

Jaspreet (played by Shivani Raghuvanshi) and Kabir (played by Shashank Arora), both colleagues at the agency, share contrasting lives. Jazz's days are filled with the challenges of supporting her family financially and grappling with her brother's battle against drug addiction.

Vijay Raaz takes the stage as Jauhari, a loan shark who eventually transitions into a silent partner within the agency, marking an intriguing addition to the narrative.

Made in Heaven Season 2 release date

Made in Heaven Season 2, directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan, premieres on August 10 at midnight on Amazon Prime Video. The first season was directed by Zoya Akhtar and Prashant Nair along with Shrivastava and Mehra.