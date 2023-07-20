PM Modi condemns sexual atrocities in Manipur, says ‘what happened can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared’1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi has condemned the incident in Manipur where two girls were found dead, promising that those responsible will not be spared.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in Manipur and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.
