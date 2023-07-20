Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in Manipur and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

Manipur: Main accused arrested

This comes a a day after a 76 days old video surfaced on social media showing showing two women being disrobed and then forcefully ordered to parade on village roads. The atrocities are linked to ethnic violence in Manipur

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Heradas (32), was arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday. As per police, he was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt.

Later Chief minister said that thorough investigation is currently underway and he promised to strict action against the accused. ‘considering the possibility of capital punishment.’

The opposition parties said the issue should be discussed at the Parliament and they are insisting that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation.

Manipur violence: All you need to know

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.