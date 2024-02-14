What happened to govt-appointed panel on MSP formed after 2020-21 farmers protest?
The Modi government released a notification in July 2022, informing about the formation of a committee to promote zero-budget-based farming and bring transparency and efficiency in the allocation of MSP.
Thousands of farmers are marching towards Delhi once again to demand the legalisation of minimum support prices (MSPs), implementation of the Swaminathan committee report, conviction of the Lakhimpur Kheri accused, etc. However, before the second mass uprising by farmers, the central government had formed an MSP panel headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Aggarwal to bring transparency in deciding MSP for farmers' crops in 2022.