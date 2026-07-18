What happened to Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday? From Jantar Mantar to hospitalisation, here's how the day unfolded

Jantar Mantar showdown: What began as another morning at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site turned into one of the most dramatic moments of Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day hunger strike, with Police whisking away the climate activist to Safdarjung Hospital amid allegations of a forcible removal, counterclaims by authorities.

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Did the police take Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital? According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advise because of his deteriorating health.

Police said the move was carried out in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court, under which doctors had been conducting regular medical examinations of the activist.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice due to signs of dehydration and deteriorating health after a prolonged hunger strike. 2 What was the reaction of Sonam Wangchuk's wife regarding his hospitalization? ⌵ Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, expressed concerns about the treatment process at the hospital, questioning the lack of transparency and requesting that no treatment be administered without her consent. 3 Is Sonam Wangchuk still on hunger strike while hospitalized? ⌵ Yes, despite being hospitalized, Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike and has refused to take intravenous fluids or medication. 4 What security measures are in place at Safdarjung Hospital due to Wangchuk's admission? ⌵ Significant security has been implemented at Safdarjung Hospital, with police personnel deployed around the premises due to the sensitive nature of Wangchuk's case. 5 How have Delhi Police responded to claims of the forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site? ⌵ Delhi Police have denied allegations of using force during Wangchuk's removal and stated that the transfer was conducted solely for medical reasons, following directions from the High Court.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," PTI quoted the Delhi Police statement.

However, protesters at the Jantar Mantar alleged that the removal was carried out within five to 10 minutes, reported PTI. Eyewitnesses claimed that between 7 am and 8 am, several ‘Delhi Police’ personnel, including officers in plain clothes, entered the protest venue where Sonam Wangchuk had been fasting since June 28.

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Also Read | 'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi slams govt in first statement on Jantar Mantar protest

Protesters claimed that paramilitary personnel formed an outer security cordon while another group of officers surrounded Wangchuk's mattress. They alleged that large white bedsheets were held up to block the crowd's view before Wangchuk was lifted and carried to a waiting ambulance.

Several protesters said they initially reached for their mobile phones to record the incident but found their view completely obscured by the bedsheets.

Police maintained that the transfer was solely on medical grounds. In a statement, authorities said Sonam Wangchuk had shown signs of dehydration due to prolonged fasting and had been admitted for further medical evaluation.

Did Delhi Police lathi-charge protesters? There are conflicting claims. Abhijeet Dipke and other protesters alleged that force was used while Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar. However, Delhi Police has categorically denied carrying out any lathi-charge or detaining protesters.

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New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said there was “absolutely no lathi charge”, according to a Times Of India report.

Sonam Wangchuk health update Safdarjung Hospital later said Sonam Wangchuk was conscious when admitted, with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation, although signs of dehydration were detected. According to the hospital and Gitanjali, Wangchuk is continuing his fast,m and has refused to take intravenous liquid, coconut water.

The hospital also said blood tests indicated compensated acidosis and low serum potassium. Doctors recommended intravenous fluids, but the hospital said Wangchuk refused intravenous treatment, oral rehydration fluids and medication, adding that he was being continuously monitored and counselled in the interest of his health.

What did Sonam Wangchuk's wife say on activist's health?

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New Delhi, Jul 18 (ANI): CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with a portrait of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk after the latter's hospitalisation and announcement of former's hunger strike, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation quickly became the centre of a fresh dispute after Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questioned the treatment process. In letters addressed to the medical superintendent, she requested that no oral or intravenous treatment be administered without the consent of the family and the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk during his fast.

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She also sought his discharge so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family's choice.

Angmo further alleged that Safdarjung Hospital had refused to share copies of Wangchuk's medical reports despite repeated requests. She claimed Wangchuk was "absolutely fine" and later questioned the hospital's potassium findings, saying the reported value differed from earlier test results.

Alleging a "lack of transparency", she said the family had lost confidence in the hospital and wanted him discharged immediately, according to PTI.

"Safdarjung Hospital's report says @Wangchuk66's potassium level is 2.9, whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab, nor are they giving me his blood sample in my presence, which I can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting for 3 hours, but they haven't obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious, and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with. We have been awaiting their response for the last 2 hours," she said.

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Wangchuk's doctor during Jantar Mantar hunger strike questions Safdarjung Hospital's report Those concerns were echoed by Dr Nitin Dighe, one of the doctors monitoring Wangchuk during the hunger strike. He questioned the hospital's report indicating potassium deficiency, saying that a blood sample collected by him on Friday afternoon had shown normal potassium levels, reported ANI.

He also alleged that the hospital had not shared Wangchuk's medical records with him and said he would conduct another blood test and make the findings public.

Is Sonam Wangchuk still on hunger strike? Gitanjali Angmo stated Sonam Wangchuk had declined to take electrolyte powder and was continuing with his hunger strike.

"Sonam Wangchuk has fasted for 20 days, and it is still going on. The doctors spoke about giving him electrolyte powder, but he refused. His fast is still continuing," she said, as per ANI.

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What are the security arrangements at Safdarjung Hospital? Security has been significantly tightened at Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk is admitted. Police personnel have been deployed around the hospital premises, according to media reports.

What message did Wangchuk send to the youth from the hospital? Sonam Wangchuk sent a message to the youth from Safdarjung Hospital urging them to continue their movement and stay firm on their planned peaceful march to Parliament. “Be fearless, continue with the plan of a peaceful march to Parliament on 20th July,” he stated, according to Geetanjali.

Who is the woman who threw ink on Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with a blue Ink-like liquid after an unidentified person hurdled it towards him during his indefinite hunger strike following the authorities taking Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian education reformer who had been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, away to a hospital, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

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A woman threw ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, briefly creating chaos at the protest site.

As of now, authorities have not officially identified the woman or disclosed her motive. Several claims circulating on social media remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been issued regarding her identit

Rahul Gandhi on Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the police action against Wangchuk as "wrong" and said "no force" could stop students and their supporters from raising concerns over alleged paper leaks, rising education costs and student suicides.

Is Abhijeet Dipke on hunger strike? Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would continue the indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk's hospitalisation. "I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now," Dipke mentioned in a post on X after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital. He also sought PM Modi's resignation.

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Who is continuing the hunger strike now?

Hyderabad: Left parties' activists hold placards and candlelight vigil in solidarity with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days in protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, near the Ambedkar Statue, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Wangchuk was forcibly removed during his hunger strike from the Jantar Mantar earlier in the day by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_18_2026_000388B)

While Sonam Wangchuk remained hospitalised, three student activists who had joined the agitation continued their indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The three protesters—Neha Bora, Manish and Aameen—are members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

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Will July 20 Parliament march happen? Dipke said the planned July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march would proceed. He alleged that Delhi Police was preparing to crack down on the protest. He claimed police were planning action during the night or early morning to suppress the movement and appealed to supporters to join a night vigil at Jantar Mantar so they could march to Parliament together on July 20. Angmo also confirmed she will lead the march on Monday.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X