While hearing the Sena symbol case, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, questioned the sudden collapse of the three-year-long alliance between the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which formed the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra.

He asked why the parties, who "broke bread" for three years, suddenly had a "discontent" that led to the collapse of their "happy marriage". The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, declined to comment, stating that it was a political issue.

"Three years you co-habit and suddenly one fine day a group of 34 say there is discontent," the CJI said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

The CJI also pointed out that the governor should have been aware that in a three-party coalition, dissent may occur within one party.

"The Governor can't be oblivious to the fact that in a three-party coalition, the dissent has taken place in one party of the three. The other two are steadfast in the coalition. They are not by any means sidekicks," the CJI observed.

"Suppose there is a policy difference in a party on whatever aspects. Can the governor merely on that say that you must prove your trust vote? The governor must equally be conscious of the fact that his calling for a trust vote may itself be a circumstance which may lead to toppling of a government?," the CJI said.

The Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance was formed in 2019, and the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP came together to form the government. However, a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra Chief Minister, toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The Election Commission has allotted the party name and the bow and arrow symbol to Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, while Thackeray has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.