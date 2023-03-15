‘What happened to the happy marriage?’ CJI on Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong collapse1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Three years you co-habit and suddenly one fine day a group of 34 say there is discontent, the CJI said
While hearing the Sena symbol case, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, questioned the sudden collapse of the three-year-long alliance between the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which formed the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra.
