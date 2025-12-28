What happens if you don't link Aadhaar and PAN cards by December 31

The deadline to link the Aadhaar card with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is December 31, 2025. This is only for those who obtained a PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID before October 1, 2024.

But what happens if you don't link your Aadhar card and PAN card? Your PAN card will become inoperative if you fail to link the two till December 31, 2025. They may also face the following consequences in case their PAN becomes inoperative:

PAN-Aadhaar linking is required when filing the Income Tax Return (ITR).

1. Refund of any amount of tax or part thereof, due under the provisions of the Act, shall not be made to him/her;

2. Interest shall not be payable to him/her on such refund for the period.

3. Where tax is deductible, it shall be deducted at a higher rate. Where tax is collectable at source, such tax shall be collected at a higher rate.

4. The TCS/TDS credit will not appear in Form 26AS, and TCS/TDS certificates will not be available.

5. Taxpayers will be unable to submit 15G/15H declarations for nil TDS.

6. The following transactions cannot be done: Open a bank account, issue of debit/credit cards, purchase of mutual fund units, cash deposit with a bank or post office during a day exceeding Rs.50,000, purchase of a bank draft or pay order in cash exceeding Rs50,000 in a day; All bank transactions exceeding Rs.10,000.

7. PAN and Aadhaar cards are required to be submitted to get government services, such as applying for a passport, obtaining subsidies and opening a bank account. Therefore, it becomes difficult to access government services when PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked.

8. When the PAN-Aadhaar is not linked, getting a new PAN card may be difficult if the old one is damaged or lost, since it is mandatory to mention the Aadhaar card number while applying for a new PAN card.

What should you do if my PAN becomes inoperative? The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days. A fee of ₹1000 will continue to apply to make the PAN operative by intimating the Aadhaar number.

However, PAN holders who obtained their cards after October 1, 2024, using an Aadhaar enrolment ID can link their PAN with Aadhaar free of charge until December 31, 2025.