What happens to Aadhaar after holder's death? This is what govt is planning

Aadhaar has been so deeply integrated in our lives that it has become the primary identification document for most. Filing income tax returns, availing government benefits, or even getting vaccinated against Covid-19, Aadhaar is a important document needed for a lot of activities and is absolutely crucial for KYC. The government even allows enrolling children for Aadhaar even before their birth certificates are made. But what happens when someone passes away? What happens to their Aadhaar?