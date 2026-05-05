What happens to IPL 2026 playoffs equation if Delhi rain spoils DC vs CSK at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Scenarios explained

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning in Delhi on Tuesday as several parts of the National capitals saw hail and thunderstorms, bringing some relief from the sweltering heat. Although the unseasonal rain calmed several souls, but it might play a spoilsport at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in a mid-table clash.
Both Delhi Capitals and CSK are in contention for a playoff spot, provided they win all their remaining games. Both have eight points from nine matches each but CSK are placed sixth as compared to Delhi Capitals' seventh spot owing to a superior net run rate (NRR). A loss or a rain washout could jeopardise to their dreams of a last four spot.
According to the Orange Alert issued, rain, hail and thunderstorms are expected in parts of New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara and East Delhi, South and South West Delhi. Notably, the temperatures have dropped across several areas due to change in weather with dark clouds seen over the city.
Although the Accuweather.com showed less chances of rain, but with weather nothing can be guaranteed. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees.
Just before the coin toss, former England captain Eoin Morgan spoke about the rain alongside Ian Bishop. “Bish, it's good to be here, but I tell you what, we've had a bit of rain this afternoon and last night, so thank the heavens, hopefully we won't see any more of that this evening," Morgan said.
"But it does mean it's a touch cooler, Bish, and we have had everything at this stadium, from being bowled out for 75 to posting 260 and it not being enough,” added the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning former England skipper. As far as the pitch is concerned, the wicket is rock hard and should be really good to bat on. There will be swing in the first couple of hours.
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