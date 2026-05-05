What happens to IPL 2026 playoffs equation if Delhi rain spoils DC vs CSK at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Scenarios explained

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning in Delhi on Tuesday as several parts of the National capitals saw hail and thunderstorms, bringing some relief from the sweltering heat. Although the unseasonal rain calmed several souls, but it might play a spoilsport at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in a mid-table clash.

Both Delhi Capitals and CSK are in contention for a playoff spot, provided they win all their remaining games. Both have eight points from nine matches each but CSK are placed sixth as compared to Delhi Capitals' seventh spot owing to a superior net run rate (NRR). A loss or a rain washout could jeopardise to their dreams of a last four spot.

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According to the Orange Alert issued, rain, hail and thunderstorms are expected in parts of New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara and East Delhi, South and South West Delhi. Notably, the temperatures have dropped across several areas due to change in weather with dark clouds seen over the city.

Although the Accuweather.com showed less chances of rain, but with weather nothing can be guaranteed. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees.

What will happen if DC vs CSK is washed out? A washout on Tuesday will affect both the sides with Delhi Capitals and CSK sharing a point each, which would take them to nine points each from 10 games. That means both teams will be left with four games each in the league stage and the maximum Delhi Capitals and CSK can reach is 17 points. Normally, 16 points is considered a threshold for a spot in the playoffs, but things can change towards the end of the league stage.

Even if the match happens (fully or truncated), a loss heavily impact either of the teams. In that case, the maximum they could reach is 15 points, and will have to depend on other team's results and of course the NRR.

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Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points, followed by four teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans - who all are level on 12 points each. Certainly, 15 points do not look enough for a place in the playoffs. Delhi pitch report for DC vs CSK Just before the coin toss, former England captain Eoin Morgan spoke about the rain alongside Ian Bishop. “Bish, it's good to be here, but I tell you what, we've had a bit of rain this afternoon and last night, so thank the heavens, hopefully we won't see any more of that this evening," Morgan said.

"But it does mean it's a touch cooler, Bish, and we have had everything at this stadium, from being bowled out for 75 to posting 260 and it not being enough,” added the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning former England skipper. As far as the pitch is concerned, the wicket is rock hard and should be really good to bat on. There will be swing in the first couple of hours.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in