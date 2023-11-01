What happens to the AAP-led Delhi govt if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate this week in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The development has sparking concerns that the AAP chief will be arrested following his ED interrogation. Party leaders insist that the Delhi government will be ‘run from jail’ in such a situation.