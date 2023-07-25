News
What has flipped the forex reserve decline of India?
SummaryIndia’s foreign exchange reserves, which peaked at $642 billion in October 2021, declined for most part of last year. The trend reversed this year with forex reserves touching a 15-month high of $609 billion as of 14 July. Mint explains the reasons behind this rise.
What explains the rise in forex reserves?
India’s forex reserves were at $578.4 billion as of March 2023—a fall of over $28 billion since March 2022, $19.7 billion of which was due to valuation changes, as per RBI. Dollar appreciated after the US Fed hiked rates and India’s balance of payment (BoP) saw lower net capital inflows. This trend reversed with the dollar index peaking last October as expectations of further Fed rate hikes waned. Forex reserves jumped this year primarily due to revaluation gains as the dollar weakened and capital flows rose. Also, oil imports from Russia are not settled in dollar, which has also added reserves.
