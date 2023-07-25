What has flipped the forex reserve decline of India?

Is this level of forex reserves sustainable?

Rate hikes in the US trigger an inflow of foreign investments to the US treasury and, simultaneously, an outflow of capital from India. The US Fed has hiked rates by 75 basis points so far this year. Expectations are that the Fed may deliver a final rate hike of 25 basis points when it meets this week. This could increase capital inflows into emerging markets such as India. Also, there is a significant improvement in BoP with current account deficit now projected at less than 2% of GDP. There is resumption in equity capital flows with India continuing to attract maximum flows among emerging market peers.

